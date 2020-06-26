All apartments in Washington
1150 K Street Northwest
1150 K Street Northwest

1150 Us Route 29 · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Us Route 29, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Downtown Studio with Large Patio comes furnished with flat screen TV. Features in unit washer and dryer, granite kitchen and bathroom counter-tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. Building amenities are an exercise room, party room, roof top deck with grills, and a 24 hour security desk. Garage parking available for rent through the building. Great location downtown on the K Street Corridor with Chinatown, Mount Vernon, and Penn Quarter a short walk away. Sublease through March 31, 2020 with option to execute a new lease with landlord at the end of term.
1150 K Street is a contemporary condo building located in Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood. Completed in 2005, the 14-story complex offers 130 light and airy residences with open floor plans, lots of windows and hardwood floors. Homes feature spacious living quarters including generous living and dining space with many newly renovated kitchens and baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 K Street Northwest have any available units?
1150 K Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 K Street Northwest have?
Some of 1150 K Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 K Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1150 K Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 K Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 K Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1150 K Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1150 K Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 1150 K Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 K Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 K Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1150 K Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1150 K Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1150 K Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 K Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 K Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
