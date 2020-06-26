1150 K Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Downtown Studio with Large Patio comes furnished with flat screen TV. Features in unit washer and dryer, granite kitchen and bathroom counter-tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. Building amenities are an exercise room, party room, roof top deck with grills, and a 24 hour security desk. Garage parking available for rent through the building. Great location downtown on the K Street Corridor with Chinatown, Mount Vernon, and Penn Quarter a short walk away. Sublease through March 31, 2020 with option to execute a new lease with landlord at the end of term.

1150 K Street is a contemporary condo building located in Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood. Completed in 2005, the 14-story complex offers 130 light and airy residences with open floor plans, lots of windows and hardwood floors. Homes feature spacious living quarters including generous living and dining space with many newly renovated kitchens and baths.