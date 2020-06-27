All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1148 Morse St NE

1148 Morse Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1148 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Victorian Townhome for rent in the Trinidad neighborhood of DC! The home is located within walking distance of the NoMa- Gallaudet New York Ave Metro Stop as well as walking distance to the infamous H ST Corridor with plenty of restaurants and shops! Union Market and Gallaudet University are also close by!

Property Highlights:
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3.5 bathrooms
- 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the finished basement
- Master bedroom has ensuite
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Gas cooking
- Separate dining room
- Fenced backyard
- Parking pad for 2 cars
- Finished basement
- Central AC
- Pet friendly with $50 pet rent
- Water included

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST
UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Morse St NE have any available units?
1148 Morse St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Morse St NE have?
Some of 1148 Morse St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Morse St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Morse St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Morse St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Morse St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Morse St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Morse St NE offers parking.
Does 1148 Morse St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 Morse St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Morse St NE have a pool?
No, 1148 Morse St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Morse St NE have accessible units?
No, 1148 Morse St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Morse St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 Morse St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
