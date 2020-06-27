1148 Morse St NE

1148 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Victorian Townhome for rent in the Trinidad neighborhood of DC! The home is located within walking distance of the NoMa- Gallaudet New York Ave Metro Stop as well as walking distance to the infamous H ST Corridor with plenty of restaurants and shops! Union Market and Gallaudet University are also close by!
Property Highlights: - 4 Bedrooms - 3.5 bathrooms - 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the finished basement - Master bedroom has ensuite - Hardwood floors throughout - Gas cooking - Separate dining room - Fenced backyard - Parking pad for 2 cars - Finished basement - Central AC - Pet friendly with $50 pet rent - Water included
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
