1148 Morse St NE

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Victorian Townhome for rent in the Trinidad neighborhood of DC! The home is located within walking distance of the NoMa- Gallaudet New York Ave Metro Stop as well as walking distance to the infamous H ST Corridor with plenty of restaurants and shops! Union Market and Gallaudet University are also close by!



Property Highlights:

- 4 Bedrooms

- 3.5 bathrooms

- 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 in the finished basement

- Master bedroom has ensuite

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Gas cooking

- Separate dining room

- Fenced backyard

- Parking pad for 2 cars

- Finished basement

- Central AC

- Pet friendly with $50 pet rent

- Water included



AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST

UNIT WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



