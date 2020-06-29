All apartments in Washington
1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

1125 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1125 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Updated row home steps from Gallaudet University, Union Market, and H Street. This is the most sought after part of Trinidad as its at the crossroads of H Street and NOMA. This home is updated with a modern kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, and charming refinished original floors. There is a covered back porch and a yard which is perfect to grill out and entertain (or it can be converted to private parking).~Location could not be beat - walking distance to metro/street car/buses/bike share, grocery stores (Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and Harris Teeter), restaurants, and so much more.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
