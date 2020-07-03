All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 12th St Unit: 61

1125 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1125 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Dont miss out This beautiful furnished 1 bedroom condo. decorated with hardwood floor, and granite counter. modern look, nice view. The Whole Foods Organic Market is 5 blocks away on P Street as well as the entire National Mall, White House, Smithsonian, Capitol, National Gallery of Art, Museum of Natural History, National Air and Space Museum, International Spy Museum, Holocaust Museum, Corcoran Museum of Modern Art, and much more! All utilities included. 24-hr security access to the front door.
Available May 1 2018 (orange unit). Sixth months or more lease term.

Call or text Vic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have any available units?
1125 12th St Unit: 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have?
Some of 1125 12th St Unit: 61's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 12th St Unit: 61 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 12th St Unit: 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 12th St Unit: 61 pet-friendly?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 offer parking?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 does not offer parking.
Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have a pool?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have accessible units?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 12th St Unit: 61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 12th St Unit: 61 does not have units with dishwashers.

