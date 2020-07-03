1125 12th St Unit: 61

Amenities

Dont miss out This beautiful furnished 1 bedroom condo. decorated with hardwood floor, and granite counter. modern look, nice view. The Whole Foods Organic Market is 5 blocks away on P Street as well as the entire National Mall, White House, Smithsonian, Capitol, National Gallery of Art, Museum of Natural History, National Air and Space Museum, International Spy Museum, Holocaust Museum, Corcoran Museum of Modern Art, and much more! All utilities included. 24-hr security access to the front door.

Available May 1 2018 (orange unit). Sixth months or more lease term.



