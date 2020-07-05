1112 P STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Mint Rental in Sought after Logan Circle Neighborhood, 1 blocks from the circle. Living Rm with wood burning fireplace surrounded by Built-ins - Bedroom with great bath :-) Landlord ~ Credit : 640+ and Income requirements, ~ No Pets, ~ No smoking. Minimum 1 -year lease. Long term 4-5 yr acceptable too. -- Features include: Washer & Dryer Recessed Lighting, Tile Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, High Ceilings, Spacious Bedrooms and Much More. Plenty of Natural Light. Adjacent -- fine dining, relaxing dining, shopping and More and More -- So you'll have a fabulous Walk Score. Close to DUPONT CIRCLE AND HOWARD UNIV. METRO ( 1/3 mile away! That's a 7 minute stroll). Pet Friendly Apply Today!