1011 S St NW Unit A

Bright & Beautiful Shaw English Basement! - This is a truly special English basement in an unbeatable location. Having been newly renovated and spruced up, it is a luxurious take on the standard basement unit! Structurally, the space benefits tremendously from the bay windows in the front that flood light into in the living room. When you enter, however, you step into the hallway, which shockingly wide for this type of unit and features a surprisingly high ceiling. To your left is a homey living room, which comes with enough space to be the proper den of the household. The space has a clean, white aesthetic and plenty of light, and the brick around the fireplace adds some nice accenting.



Down the hallway, one finds the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. The bedroom, like the living room, benefits from much more natural light than the average basement unit. It is spacious as well and comes with storage. The kitchen is a cozy space, and with modern appliances, should more than meet your cooking needs.



Wedged between Shaw and the U Street Corridor, this home offers so much in its location. The Shaw metro is only 3 blocks to the east, while the bars, restaurants, and shops of 14th Street are only 3 blocks. The home itself, however, is on a quiet side street lined with trees and beautiful row homes. This is a great opportunity to take on DC nightlife while enjoying a true neighborhood vibe!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



(RLNE4840794)