1011 S St NW Unit A
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1011 S St NW Unit A

1011 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1011 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright & Beautiful Shaw English Basement! - This is a truly special English basement in an unbeatable location. Having been newly renovated and spruced up, it is a luxurious take on the standard basement unit! Structurally, the space benefits tremendously from the bay windows in the front that flood light into in the living room. When you enter, however, you step into the hallway, which shockingly wide for this type of unit and features a surprisingly high ceiling. To your left is a homey living room, which comes with enough space to be the proper den of the household. The space has a clean, white aesthetic and plenty of light, and the brick around the fireplace adds some nice accenting.

Down the hallway, one finds the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen. The bedroom, like the living room, benefits from much more natural light than the average basement unit. It is spacious as well and comes with storage. The kitchen is a cozy space, and with modern appliances, should more than meet your cooking needs.

Wedged between Shaw and the U Street Corridor, this home offers so much in its location. The Shaw metro is only 3 blocks to the east, while the bars, restaurants, and shops of 14th Street are only 3 blocks. The home itself, however, is on a quiet side street lined with trees and beautiful row homes. This is a great opportunity to take on DC nightlife while enjoying a true neighborhood vibe!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

(RLNE4840794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have any available units?
1011 S St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1011 S St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1011 S St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 S St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 S St NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 S St NW Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 S St NW Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
