1010 25TH STREET NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

Shown by appt only, 24 hr notice with strict COVID guidelines- must wear masks and gloves. Bright corner unit, 2BR/2BA + versatile den or guest room in the Swarthmore, a pre-war building, windows in every rm. Master suite with walk-in closet and private master bath. Wood floors throughout. Rooftop deck available with key rental. Exercise room. Laundry room. Conveniently located steps to Foggy Bottom METRO, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Georgetown, Kennedy Center, Dupont. Onsite Management. No pets allowed per building rules. Application fee $50 per applicant. Move-in fee. Available August 1st.