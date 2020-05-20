All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

1010 25TH STREET NW

1010 25th Street Northwest · (202) 262-1261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 25th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Shown by appt only, 24 hr notice with strict COVID guidelines- must wear masks and gloves. Bright corner unit, 2BR/2BA + versatile den or guest room in the Swarthmore, a pre-war building, windows in every rm. Master suite with walk-in closet and private master bath. Wood floors throughout. Rooftop deck available with key rental. Exercise room. Laundry room. Conveniently located steps to Foggy Bottom METRO, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Georgetown, Kennedy Center, Dupont. Onsite Management. No pets allowed per building rules. Application fee $50 per applicant. Move-in fee. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 25TH STREET NW have any available units?
1010 25TH STREET NW has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 25TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1010 25TH STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 25TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1010 25TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 25TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1010 25TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1010 25TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1010 25TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1010 25TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 25TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 25TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1010 25TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1010 25TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1010 25TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 25TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 25TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
