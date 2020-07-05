403 S Oneida Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Evolve Real Estate: Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home Available Immediately! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. CONSIDERING 8 MONTH OR 19 MONTH LEASES ONLY.



Beautifully remodeled ranch style home on a huge lot with mature landscaping. Open floorplan with lots of windows, allowing the natural light in. Newly remodeled kitchen with newer Stainless steel appliances, functional cabinets, and beautiful quartz counters.



This floorplan is so open, it's a dream to entertain in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level make it warm and inviting. The main floor features a large master bedroom with a stylish en suite bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms with a shared bath. A large crawlspace for extra storage is also located in the basement.



Down in the fully finished basement, you will find a great room for entertaining and another bedroom with bath.



The location is amazing as well - super close to Cherry Creek and Downton, lots of shopping and dining, great schools and of course Colorado's famous outdoors.



Up to 2 pets is ok with additional pet rent and deposits. To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



Text or email for an appointment.



(RLNE5175439)