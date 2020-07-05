All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

403 S Oneida Way

403 South Oneida Way · No Longer Available
Location

403 South Oneida Way, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Evolve Real Estate: Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch Style Home Available Immediately! - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. CONSIDERING 8 MONTH OR 19 MONTH LEASES ONLY.

Beautifully remodeled ranch style home on a huge lot with mature landscaping. Open floorplan with lots of windows, allowing the natural light in. Newly remodeled kitchen with newer Stainless steel appliances, functional cabinets, and beautiful quartz counters.

This floorplan is so open, it's a dream to entertain in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level make it warm and inviting. The main floor features a large master bedroom with a stylish en suite bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms with a shared bath. A large crawlspace for extra storage is also located in the basement.

Down in the fully finished basement, you will find a great room for entertaining and another bedroom with bath.

The location is amazing as well - super close to Cherry Creek and Downton, lots of shopping and dining, great schools and of course Colorado's famous outdoors.

Up to 2 pets is ok with additional pet rent and deposits. To see more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

Text or email for an appointment.

(RLNE5175439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 S Oneida Way have any available units?
403 S Oneida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 S Oneida Way have?
Some of 403 S Oneida Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 S Oneida Way currently offering any rent specials?
403 S Oneida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 S Oneida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 S Oneida Way is pet friendly.
Does 403 S Oneida Way offer parking?
No, 403 S Oneida Way does not offer parking.
Does 403 S Oneida Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 S Oneida Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 S Oneida Way have a pool?
No, 403 S Oneida Way does not have a pool.
Does 403 S Oneida Way have accessible units?
No, 403 S Oneida Way does not have accessible units.
Does 403 S Oneida Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 S Oneida Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
