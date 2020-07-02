3825 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80206 Cherry Creek
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Cottage in Cherry Creek 2 Bed 1 Bath! - Property Id: 175922
This unique country cottage located in the heart of Cherry Creek has master bedroom on main level has brand new carpeting and new window air conditioning unit. The master has a large closet with basement storage and a stack-able washer and dryer included. ONE pet/ animal considered on a case by case basis. There is a loft upstairs for a small bedroom or flex space. The updated kitchen shines with a beautiful large skylight emitting tons of natural sunlight. The newly painted interior has a spiral staircase that leads to LOFT upstairs. The living and dining rooms have beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. The private fenced in yard is a ideal for gardening and relaxation. The property has UNcovered parking in front for two cars with a long drive way and street parking. A must see for the anyone looking for a single family home in Cherry Creek with spectacular features inside and outside! Fireplace in living ( inoperable). Available soon ! Tenant occupied. Call for tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/175922p Property Id 175922
(RLNE5306491)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave have any available units?
3825 E 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 E 2nd Ave have?
Some of 3825 E 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 E 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3825 E 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 E 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3825 E 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3825 E 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3825 E 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 3825 E 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3825 E 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 E 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 E 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
