3825 E 2nd Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Cottage in Cherry Creek 2 Bed 1 Bath! - Property Id: 175922



This unique country cottage located in the heart of Cherry Creek has master bedroom on main level has brand new carpeting and new window air conditioning unit. The master has a large closet with basement storage and a stack-able washer and dryer included. ONE pet/ animal considered on a case by case basis. There is a loft upstairs for a small bedroom or flex space. The updated kitchen shines with a beautiful large skylight emitting tons of natural sunlight. The newly painted interior has a spiral staircase that leads to LOFT upstairs. The living and dining rooms have beautiful Brazilian hardwood floors. The private fenced in yard is a ideal for gardening and relaxation. The property has UNcovered parking in front for two cars with a long drive way and street parking. A must see for the anyone looking for a single family home in Cherry Creek with spectacular features inside and outside! Fireplace in living ( inoperable). Available soon ! Tenant occupied. Call for tour.

