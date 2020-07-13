All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
AMLI Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
AMLI Park Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

AMLI Park Avenue

Open Now until 6pm
755 E 19th Ave · (442) 254-0143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

755 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-123 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Unit 1-512 · Avail. now

$1,887

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 1-428 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-210 · Avail. now

$2,356

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 1-429 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 1-226 · Avail. now

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Park Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Our apartments offer a modern yet traditional feel! AMLI Park Avenue features one and two bedroom apartments that have black granite counter tops, hard wood style flooring throughout all living areas, gorgeous carpet in the bedrooms, dramatic 10 foot ceilings, custom 42 inch maple cabinetry in the kitchens, huge walk in closets, and more! Washer and dryer are included in all apartments - never go to the laundromat again! We even have free guest parking! Rest assured that all your maintenance requests will be done in the timely manner because of our AMLI 48 hour service guarantee. Call today to take a tour of our eclectic apartments and community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 90 days, 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ Months, 3-13 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Additional: Water - based on usage Sewer - based on usage Trash - $4.99 Gas - based on usage Billing admin fee: $2.75
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Chow, Akita, Pit bull, Rotweiler, Wolf Hybrid; weight limit: 75 lbs
Storage Details: Sizes vary - $50-110/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Park Avenue have any available units?
AMLI Park Avenue has 20 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Park Avenue have?
Some of AMLI Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Park Avenue offers parking.
Does AMLI Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Park Avenue has a pool.
Does AMLI Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, AMLI Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University