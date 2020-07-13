AMLI Park Avenue.

Lease Length: 90 days, 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ Months, 3-13 month leasesPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 (admin fee)
Additional: Water - based on usage
Sewer - based on usage
Trash - $4.99
Gas - based on usage
Billing admin fee: $2.75
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Chow, Akita, Pit bull, Rotweiler, Wolf Hybrid; weight limit: 75 lbs
Storage Details: Sizes vary - $50-110/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.