Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3657 N High St

3657 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

3657 North High Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction in Cole neighborhood! - Property Id: 96964

New construction in highly desirable Cole neighborhood!
Cole is bordered by Rino, Five Points and Whittier neighborhoods, the hottest neighborhoods in the Denver area! This home is centrally located to amazing restaurants, bars, coffee shops, central markets, light rail, parks and several entertainment venues.
An open concept first floor with brand new, modern appliances leads to a private, enclosed backyard with detached two car garage. The second story houses 3 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, perfect for roommates or families. Dogs are allowed however, there will not be landscaping installed until the ground thaws in the spring.
Resident(s) must maintain renter's insurance.
All applicants must pass criminal and credit background check.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to live in this beautiful new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96964
Property Id 96964

(RLNE4758590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 N High St have any available units?
3657 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 N High St have?
Some of 3657 N High St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
3657 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 N High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 N High St is pet friendly.
Does 3657 N High St offer parking?
Yes, 3657 N High St offers parking.
Does 3657 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3657 N High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 N High St have a pool?
No, 3657 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 3657 N High St have accessible units?
No, 3657 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 N High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3657 N High St has units with dishwashers.
