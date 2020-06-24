3657 N High St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction in Cole neighborhood! - Property Id: 96964



New construction in highly desirable Cole neighborhood!

Cole is bordered by Rino, Five Points and Whittier neighborhoods, the hottest neighborhoods in the Denver area! This home is centrally located to amazing restaurants, bars, coffee shops, central markets, light rail, parks and several entertainment venues.

An open concept first floor with brand new, modern appliances leads to a private, enclosed backyard with detached two car garage. The second story houses 3 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, perfect for roommates or families. Dogs are allowed however, there will not be landscaping installed until the ground thaws in the spring.

Resident(s) must maintain renter's insurance.

All applicants must pass criminal and credit background check.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be the first to live in this beautiful new home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96964

Property Id 96964



(RLNE4758590)