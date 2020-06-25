3530 Bryant Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 845180.



This lovely ranch style home in the Historic Highlands Neighborhood has a total of 1,650 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!



The kitchen is complete with new granite counter tops, new flooring and stainless steel appliances including a fridge, a new stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a gas burning fireplace,air conditioning, a finished basement that has new carpet, a, rec room, and an office/study room. Parking for this property is a detatched 2 car garage!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio in the fenced yard that comes with a sprinkler system! Lawn mowing is provided until the end of the year! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Mowing included.



