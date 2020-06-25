All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:53 PM

3530 Bryant Street

3530 Bryant Street
Location

3530 Bryant Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 845180.

This lovely ranch style home in the Historic Highlands Neighborhood has a total of 1,650 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!

The kitchen is complete with new granite counter tops, new flooring and stainless steel appliances including a fridge, a new stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and pantry. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a gas burning fireplace,air conditioning, a finished basement that has new carpet, a, rec room, and an office/study room. Parking for this property is a detatched 2 car garage!

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio in the fenced yard that comes with a sprinkler system! Lawn mowing is provided until the end of the year! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Mowing included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 845180.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Bryant Street have any available units?
3530 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Bryant Street have?
Some of 3530 Bryant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Bryant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3530 Bryant Street offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Bryant Street offers parking.
Does 3530 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Bryant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 3530 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 3530 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Bryant Street has units with dishwashers.
