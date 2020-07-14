Andante at Nine Mile Station

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $900 (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight limit of 40 pounds. The following breeds or breed mixes may exceed the 40 lb. weight limit: Labrador, Retriever, Poodle, Collie, Setter or Spaniel. Must provide proof of vaccinations/ current vet record and pet photo at move-in. Restricted Breeds; Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Shar Pei and Wolf hybrids.