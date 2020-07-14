All apartments in Denver
Andante at Nine Mile Station

3310 S Kenton St · (615) 823-8864
Location

3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO 80014
Kennedy

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2305 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit 6206 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4216 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Unit 4301 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Andante at Nine Mile Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
putting green

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - $900 (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Weight limit of 40 pounds. The following breeds or breed mixes may exceed the 40 lb. weight limit: Labrador, Retriever, Poodle, Collie, Setter or Spaniel. Must provide proof of vaccinations/ current vet record and pet photo at move-in. Restricted Breeds; Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Shar Pei and Wolf hybrids.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Andante at Nine Mile Station have any available units?
Andante at Nine Mile Station has 14 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Andante at Nine Mile Station have?
Some of Andante at Nine Mile Station's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Andante at Nine Mile Station currently offering any rent specials?
Andante at Nine Mile Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Andante at Nine Mile Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station is pet friendly.
Does Andante at Nine Mile Station offer parking?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station offers parking.
Does Andante at Nine Mile Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Andante at Nine Mile Station have a pool?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station has a pool.
Does Andante at Nine Mile Station have accessible units?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station has accessible units.
Does Andante at Nine Mile Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Andante at Nine Mile Station has units with dishwashers.
