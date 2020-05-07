All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

3348 S Galena Ct

3348 South Galena Court · No Longer Available
Location

3348 South Galena Court, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts 2,277 square feet. Features included an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, newer windows and sliding door to deck, custom window coverings, large finished basement, 2 car garage with opener, large covered deck, patio's, shed, large front porch. Surrounded by multiple parks with access to many hiking trails like the Hampden Heights Trail. Schools in the surrounding area are Holm Elementary School and Joe Shoemaker School. A variety of food options are available in the vicinity like Sam's No. 3, multiple pho options, the list goes on and on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 S Galena Ct have any available units?
3348 S Galena Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 S Galena Ct have?
Some of 3348 S Galena Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 S Galena Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3348 S Galena Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 S Galena Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3348 S Galena Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3348 S Galena Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3348 S Galena Ct offers parking.
Does 3348 S Galena Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 S Galena Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 S Galena Ct have a pool?
No, 3348 S Galena Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3348 S Galena Ct have accessible units?
No, 3348 S Galena Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 S Galena Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3348 S Galena Ct has units with dishwashers.
