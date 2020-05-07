3348 S Galena Ct

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home boasts 2,277 square feet. Features included an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, newer windows and sliding door to deck, custom window coverings, large finished basement, 2 car garage with opener, large covered deck, patio's, shed, large front porch. Surrounded by multiple parks with access to many hiking trails like the Hampden Heights Trail. Schools in the surrounding area are Holm Elementary School and Joe Shoemaker School. A variety of food options are available in the vicinity like Sam's No. 3, multiple pho options, the list goes on and on.