Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly concierge

The Kent Apartments offer a cool balance of retro vibes and updated amenities. These units have tons of unique character and will make you feel at home in no time at all. Right in the heart of City Park, you have close access to lakes, the Museum of Nature and Science, and the Denver Zoo.