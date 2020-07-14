All apartments in Denver
The Kent Apartments

3400 E 17th Ave · (720) 613-6110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kent Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
concierge
The Kent Apartments offer a cool balance of retro vibes and updated amenities. These units have tons of unique character and will make you feel at home in no time at all. Right in the heart of City Park, you have close access to lakes, the Museum of Nature and Science, and the Denver Zoo.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 15, 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
rent: $30 per month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kent Apartments have any available units?
The Kent Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Kent Apartments have?
Some of The Kent Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kent Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Kent Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kent Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kent Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Kent Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Kent Apartments offers parking.
Does The Kent Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Kent Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kent Apartments have a pool?
No, The Kent Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Kent Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Kent Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Kent Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Kent Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
