/
/
/
hampden
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:25 PM
400 Apartments for rent in Hampden, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,089
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,338
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1224 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
10 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,158
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1079 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1060 sqft
Make the Mile High City your home with pet-friendly, newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Enjoy hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pool and sundeck for entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
42 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
19 Units Available
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
35 Units Available
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1185 sqft
Cozy one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with laundry, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. Residents can enjoy an on-site pool, gym and grill area. Near Comrade Brewing Company for convenient entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 8 at 09:59pm
35 Units Available
Lugano At Cherry Creek Luxury Apartments
9601 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1478 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bars, cherry cabinetry and granite countertops. Heated swimming pool and spa available year-round. Less than a mile to High Line Canal Trail.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,089
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1004 sqft
Community surrounded by green, lush landscaping and Cherry Creek Reservoirs. Right along the Light Rail Park and Ride for public transportation. Residents can easily relax or workout using the on-site fitness center and outdoor pool. Close to Parker Landing, Town Center at Aurora, and much more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9250 E Girard #9
9250 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1207 sqft
DTC Town HOME!!! - Huge 3 bedroom like brand new!!! Updated windows, spacious bedrooms and Master includes an ensuite half bath. Property comes with 1 reserved parking space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8060 East Girard Avenue
8060 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
***MOVE-IN FEE OF $250 AND $100 DEPOSIT REQUIRED *** This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,050 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
9700 East Iliff Avenue
9700 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 1,138 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1683 sqft
Come tour this great three bedroom condo in the Cherry Creek Meadows community! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,683 square feet of livable space.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9995 East Harvard Avenue
9995 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1138 sqft
9995 E Harvard Avenue Building L #155 To Set A Showing Online: https://showdigs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3009 South Xenia Street
3009 South Xenia Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2574 sqft
3009 South Xenia Street Available 08/01/20 Wonderful remodel - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, four level, located in Point South close to Hampden and Yosemite.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
7017 East Girard Avenue
7017 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Available NOW! 2 bed + loft + study! No yard maintenance or snow shoveling! - Check out a 360-degree walkthrough tour here: "https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Hampden
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
28 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,181
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCherry Creek, CODove Valley, COSheridan, CO