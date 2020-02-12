All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2124 Decatur St

2124 Decatur Street · (303) 930-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2124 Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2124 Decatur St · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2124 Decatur St Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In Jefferson Park - This townhome represents the best of what Colorado has to offer when living close to downtown. Half a block off of Jefferson Park in one direction and 1.5 blocks the other direction to Mile High Stadium and the home of the Denver Broncos. Close enough to Downtown to allow for a 30min walk or 10min bike ride to union station. Imagine not having to commute to work for the year and enjoying a healthy and pleasant stroll each way. Another precious commodity when living downtown is parking and this home has plenty of it. One attached garage, one detached garage and four open air parking space is what we're talking here. Two of those permitted on the street and the other two outside of the unit not requiring permits. This home has so much to offer, the upper bedroom would be perfect for a couple with dual vanities and a large walk in closet with other bedroom being ideal for that young professional that does not want to be too far from the action. Call for more information or to set up your showing today! More detailed description of the home and finishes below.

This Stunning Home is an End Unit with Abundant Natural Light and has a Spacious Open Floor Plan with Upgraded Designer Finishes and Fixtures. The Main Level Offers an Inviting Living Room that Opens to Chef's Kitchen and Gleaming Hardwood Flooring. This Gorgeous Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Plenty of Storage, Glass Tile Backsplash with Mosaic Tile Accent, Under-mount Sink and Bar Seating with Pendant Lighting.

Great Additional Living Space on 2nd Floor; it is Sunlit and Ideal also as an Office. Enjoy Access to a Private Balcony with a Cozy Fire Pit and Fantastic City Views! The 3rd Level Master Bedroom offers a Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet and also has Access (Slider) to the Deck. Luxurious 4-Piece Master Bath is Gorgeous with a Large Shower including Frameless Shower Doors, Mosaic Tile Accenting, Double Sinks with Corian Counter Top and Tile Flooring. Secondary Bedroom, on the 2nd Level, is Carpeted and has a Private en Suite Full Bath with Tile Flooring. Main Level Powder Room with Tile Flooring. Off of the Garage is the Laundry Room with Cabinetry and Tile Flooring. Garage is 239 Sq Ft and has a Dry Walled Ceiling.

(RLNE5106039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Decatur St have any available units?
2124 Decatur St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Decatur St have?
Some of 2124 Decatur St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Decatur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2124 Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 2124 Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Decatur St does offer parking.
Does 2124 Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Decatur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Decatur St have a pool?
No, 2124 Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 2124 Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Decatur St does not have units with dishwashers.
