Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

2124 Decatur St Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In Jefferson Park - This townhome represents the best of what Colorado has to offer when living close to downtown. Half a block off of Jefferson Park in one direction and 1.5 blocks the other direction to Mile High Stadium and the home of the Denver Broncos. Close enough to Downtown to allow for a 30min walk or 10min bike ride to union station. Imagine not having to commute to work for the year and enjoying a healthy and pleasant stroll each way. Another precious commodity when living downtown is parking and this home has plenty of it. One attached garage, one detached garage and four open air parking space is what we're talking here. Two of those permitted on the street and the other two outside of the unit not requiring permits. This home has so much to offer, the upper bedroom would be perfect for a couple with dual vanities and a large walk in closet with other bedroom being ideal for that young professional that does not want to be too far from the action. Call for more information or to set up your showing today! More detailed description of the home and finishes below.



This Stunning Home is an End Unit with Abundant Natural Light and has a Spacious Open Floor Plan with Upgraded Designer Finishes and Fixtures. The Main Level Offers an Inviting Living Room that Opens to Chef's Kitchen and Gleaming Hardwood Flooring. This Gorgeous Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Corian Counter Tops, Plenty of Storage, Glass Tile Backsplash with Mosaic Tile Accent, Under-mount Sink and Bar Seating with Pendant Lighting.



Great Additional Living Space on 2nd Floor; it is Sunlit and Ideal also as an Office. Enjoy Access to a Private Balcony with a Cozy Fire Pit and Fantastic City Views! The 3rd Level Master Bedroom offers a Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet and also has Access (Slider) to the Deck. Luxurious 4-Piece Master Bath is Gorgeous with a Large Shower including Frameless Shower Doors, Mosaic Tile Accenting, Double Sinks with Corian Counter Top and Tile Flooring. Secondary Bedroom, on the 2nd Level, is Carpeted and has a Private en Suite Full Bath with Tile Flooring. Main Level Powder Room with Tile Flooring. Off of the Garage is the Laundry Room with Cabinetry and Tile Flooring. Garage is 239 Sq Ft and has a Dry Walled Ceiling.



