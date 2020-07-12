/
jefferson park
486 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Park, Denver, CO
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,633
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
339 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
820 sqft
Modern building in Downtown Denver featuring micro-apartments and large penthouse-style floor plans. Enjoy skyline or mountain views. Top-floor residents' lounge, outdoor pool, 24-hour gym and fire pit. Pet-friendly with car charging and bike storage.
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,349
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1183 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
2629 Bryant Street
2629 Bryant Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,980
736 sqft
2629 Bryant Street Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON: 1BD, 1BA Newly Remodeled Home in LoHi with Fenced backyard and 2-Car Garage - Available 7/15/20 This home features modern updates including new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, tile flooring,
2240 North Clay Street Unit 409
2240 Clay Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
923 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
2345 Clay St Unit 7
2345 Clay Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
784 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Jefferson Park Condo in Gated Complex with Parking and Fitness Center - Situated within a block of Jefferson Park, this updated condo is just down the street from boutique shops, restaurants and bars.
2110 N Clay St
2110 Clay Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,180
1661 sqft
Deluxe 3BD, 3BA Home, Rooftop Deck, 2 Car Garage, and Walking Distance to LoHi! - Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P3JjQDHitU&feature=youtu.be Contemporary and sophisticated living in Denver's most desirable neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Park
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1148 sqft
Luxury riverfront apartments with high-end style and resort-style amenities. Newly renovated with designer finishes and comforts like stainless steel appliances. Enjoy world-class relaxation at the pool, hot tub or yoga room.
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,356
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,494
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1124 sqft
In the heart of LoDo. Very young community. Community amenities include entertainment lounge, resort-style pool, BBQ grilling station, and the popular 24-hour fitness center. Spacious floor plans with up-to-date kitchen appliances.
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,436
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1158 sqft
High-end interior finishes including 12-foot ceilings, exposed ductwork, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Resident clubroom with a gourmet kitchen and theater room. On the banks of the Milwaukee River.
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Union Denver in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1070 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,827
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,402
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1162 sqft
Bamboo flooring, quartz countertops, and designer cabinetry. Bike and ski maintenance shop. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, kettlebells, yoga/barre studio, and frequent classes. Just blocks from Union Station.
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,580
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
