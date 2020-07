Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Battery on Blake Street is located in the Ballpark neighborhood of downtown Denver, across from Coors Field and North of LoDo and the Central Business District. Featuring loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom, upscale apartments and exclusive-access penthouses, our community includes a unique amenity package including a controlled access parking garage, 10-pin bowling alley and a rooftop deck with city views overlooking Coors Field. We are one mile east of I-25 and two miles south of I-70, making for easy commutes.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.