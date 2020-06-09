All apartments in Denver
1454 Marion St.

1454 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1454 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/804700a05f ---- To schedule a showing of this unique apartment, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488! Available NOW is this excellent 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located in this unique and eclectic Capitol Hill house! The unit has includes a stainless steel fridge and gas range, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. You\'ll be close to the nightlife that Downtown has to offer, as well as all the bars, shops, and restaurants along Colfax! Rent is $1,100 plus a flat $135 for all utilities. A minimum damage deposit of $300 is also required. Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $50/month pet rent. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement. NO PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED!! To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Fridge Gas Range Granite Counter Tops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Marion St. have any available units?
1454 Marion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 Marion St. have?
Some of 1454 Marion St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Marion St. currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Marion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Marion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Marion St. is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Marion St. offer parking?
No, 1454 Marion St. does not offer parking.
Does 1454 Marion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 Marion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Marion St. have a pool?
No, 1454 Marion St. does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Marion St. have accessible units?
No, 1454 Marion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Marion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 Marion St. does not have units with dishwashers.

