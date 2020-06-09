1454 Marion St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/804700a05f ---- To schedule a showing of this unique apartment, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720-571-7488! Available NOW is this excellent 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located in this unique and eclectic Capitol Hill house! The unit has includes a stainless steel fridge and gas range, granite counter tops, and beautiful hardwood floors. You\'ll be close to the nightlife that Downtown has to offer, as well as all the bars, shops, and restaurants along Colfax! Rent is $1,100 plus a flat $135 for all utilities. A minimum damage deposit of $300 is also required. Pets are negotiable at this property with an extra $50/month pet rent. 12-month Standard Lease Agreement. NO PET DEPOSIT REQUIRED!! To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Fridge Gas Range Granite Counter Tops