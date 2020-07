Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table internet access 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving

At Chestnut Ridge, our residents are smiling. Why? Could it be our location, less than a mile from The Denver Tech Center, with its restaurants, shopping, and entertainment? Maybe it's the Light Rail, only minutes away, offering easy access to Downtown Denver and Park Meadows Mall? Perhaps the open floor plans, filled with natural light from the over-sized windows, or the wood-burning fireplace and convenience of having a full-sized washer and dryer, is what won them over. It's probably the newly remodeled clubhouse with WiFi, billiards, a flat-screen TV and 24-hour fitness center, that pushed them over the top! Experience for yourself why 98% of our residents said they would recommend Chestnut Ridge to their family and friends.