Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:41 AM
36 Apartments For Rent Near FRCC
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
Central Westminster
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 12:30 AM
$
45 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
20 Units Available
Central Westminster
Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
907 sqft
All apartments are renovated corner units with lots of windows. Property located right on a bus stop and near many major grocery stores (Whole Foods). Within the great Adams 12 School District. On-site clubhouse for all residents. Close to Dry Creek Trail for running/biking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,415
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1284 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Central Westminster
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with spacious interiors, well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and large closets. In Westminster, within easy commute of Downtown Denver and near Hyland Christian School. Pool, spa, and gym for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
10 Units Available
Northglenn
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,219
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
958 sqft
Close by are many attractions such as the Charles Winbrun Park and the Madcap Theater comedy club. On-site, residents attend many social functions like raffles and food drives within a small, friendly community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,257
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
3 Units Available
Willow Run
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
9 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,438
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Westminster
5588 West 115th Drive
5588 West 115th Drive, Westminster, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2927 sqft
Come make this impeccably updated home in desirable Torrey Peaks your new home ! A 4 bedroom 4 bath had been remodeled to allow your family less maintenance. Updated kitchen, black stainless appliances, granite tops washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Westminster
3975 W 104th Dr Unit C
3975 West 104th Drive, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2500 sqft
3975 W 104th Dr Unit C Available 08/24/20 Updated Townhome with Central AC, 2 Car Garage and Gas Fireplace! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11329 Uptown Ave.
11329 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
11329 Uptown Ave. Available 07/27/20 Spacious Modern Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Westminster
3975 W 118th Place
3975 West 118th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
3975 W 118th Place Available 09/03/20 3-bed Townhouse for Rent in Family-oriented and Master-planned Community of Bradburn, Westminster - Three bedroom townhouse nestled in the family-oriented master-planned community of Bradburn, Westminster.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.