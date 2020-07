Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9daa5f9017 ----

Great condo near Downtown with all the amenities! Two blocks from Cheeseman Park. Walking distance to great restaurants and shops. Just repainted and refreshed bathroom. Laundry in unit. Huge patio off living room and bedroom. Pool, Exercise Room, Sauna, Community Room. Designated Parking Space for the unit. Don\'t miss it!



*Please Note there is a $100 building move-in fee and 1 week notice is required.