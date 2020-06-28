1306 Winona Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fully Renovated 2BR Townhome Near Light Rail - Property Id: 31331



Live in this fully renovated space! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath town home 4 blocks from Sloan's lake and 7 minute walk to Sheridan Light Rail Station. Close to restaurants & movie theater. Great walk-ability!



Good for a roommate, individual or small family.



Central heat & air conditioning,

Private outdoor space,

1 off street parking spot (plenty of parking on street).

In unit washer & dryer,

Gas stove,

Dishwasher,

Hardwood floors, Bedrooms carpeted

Cats (2 max) & Dogs (up to 50 lbs) allowed for $50 extra/month.

Everything brand new!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31331p

Property Id 31331



(RLNE5078884)