Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1306 Winona Ct.

1306 Winona Court · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Winona Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Fully Renovated 2BR Townhome Near Light Rail - Property Id: 31331

Live in this fully renovated space! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath town home 4 blocks from Sloan's lake and 7 minute walk to Sheridan Light Rail Station. Close to restaurants & movie theater. Great walk-ability!

Good for a roommate, individual or small family.

Central heat & air conditioning,
Private outdoor space,
1 off street parking spot (plenty of parking on street).
In unit washer & dryer,
Gas stove,
Dishwasher,
Hardwood floors, Bedrooms carpeted
Cats (2 max) & Dogs (up to 50 lbs) allowed for $50 extra/month.
Everything brand new!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31331p
Property Id 31331

(RLNE5078884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

