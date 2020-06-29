All apartments in Denver
1266 South Emerson Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

1266 South Emerson Street

1266 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1266 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Washington Park brick home just 3 blocks from the park! This 3 BR/2 BA span 1,780 sq ft of character & charm. Renovated kitchen, stainless steal appliances, 5-burner gas range, granite countertops and gorgeous cabinetry. Large family room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Two generous bedrooms & a full bathroom share a main-floor suite. Fully finished basement opens to a spacious entertainment room great for increased living space, office or rec room. The 3rd bedroom has proper egress window, closet and 3/4 bath. Enjoy the enclosed sunroom deck off of the dining room or entertain on the brick patio. Large fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Oversized detached 2-car garage, Central-AC, full size W/D included. Incredible location a quick walk to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Old South Pearl St, restaurants, coffee shops and easy access to DU, Light Rail and I-25. Non-smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. Available October 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 South Emerson Street have any available units?
1266 South Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 South Emerson Street have?
Some of 1266 South Emerson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 South Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1266 South Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 South Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 South Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1266 South Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1266 South Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 1266 South Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1266 South Emerson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 South Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 1266 South Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1266 South Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 1266 South Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 South Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 South Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
