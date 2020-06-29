1266 South Emerson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Washington Park brick home just 3 blocks from the park! This 3 BR/2 BA span 1,780 sq ft of character & charm. Renovated kitchen, stainless steal appliances, 5-burner gas range, granite countertops and gorgeous cabinetry. Large family room with hardwood floors and decorative fireplace. Two generous bedrooms & a full bathroom share a main-floor suite. Fully finished basement opens to a spacious entertainment room great for increased living space, office or rec room. The 3rd bedroom has proper egress window, closet and 3/4 bath. Enjoy the enclosed sunroom deck off of the dining room or entertain on the brick patio. Large fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Oversized detached 2-car garage, Central-AC, full size W/D included. Incredible location a quick walk to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Old South Pearl St, restaurants, coffee shops and easy access to DU, Light Rail and I-25. Non-smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and deposit. Available October 1st!