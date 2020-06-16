All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3305 Chestnut Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3305 Chestnut Glen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3305 Chestnut Glen

3305 Chestnut Glen Lane · (719) 264-4394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Columbine Estates
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3305 Chestnut Glen Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Columbine Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3305 Chestnut Glen · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WELL KEPT RANCH HOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is 24-48 hours. Upon approval of the application the deposit is due in certified check or money order. Please look at our website for information regarding this property at WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM

WELL KEPT HOME, BACKS UP TO COTTONWOOD CREEK PARK. PIKES PEAK VIEWS, GREAT PATIO, VAULTED CEILINGS, ISLAND KITCHEN, LARGE ROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. BRAND NEW CARPETS AND NEW PAINT.

NO PETS ALLOWED

Academy School District 20

Directions: North on Academy Blvd, Right on Woodland Hills, right into Chestnut Glen

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE IS NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES. THERE IS NO GROWING, SELLING, DISTRIBUTING OR SMOKING OF MARIJUANA UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES AT ANY OF OUR PROPERTIES BY TENANT(S) OR GUESTS***

(RLNE5156288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Chestnut Glen have any available units?
3305 Chestnut Glen has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Chestnut Glen have?
Some of 3305 Chestnut Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Chestnut Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Chestnut Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Chestnut Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Chestnut Glen is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Chestnut Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Chestnut Glen does offer parking.
Does 3305 Chestnut Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Chestnut Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Chestnut Glen have a pool?
No, 3305 Chestnut Glen does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Chestnut Glen have accessible units?
No, 3305 Chestnut Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Chestnut Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Chestnut Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3305 Chestnut Glen?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity