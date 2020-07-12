/
/
/
holland park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Holland Park, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.
Results within 1 mile of Holland Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
26 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
5 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Straus Lane
2920 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
750 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 750 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus
241 Elmwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
This four bedroom home is conveniently located near UCCS, University Village, and I25. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, on the lower level is the kitchen and living room that walks straight out to the porch.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW
445 West Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
775 sqft
2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love. Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
5150 Sevenoaks Dr.
5150 Sevenoaks Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,475
3650 sqft
Nice 5 Bedroom home Located in Pion Bluffs! Check it out! Available in July - This home offers views of Pikes Peak an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings this 5 bedrooms and 4 baths home has the master bedroom on the main level, located on a cul
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2803 Straus Lane
2803 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1176 sqft
Charming Home in the Heart of Colorado Springs - Well maintained home that is ready for you! This home is centrally located with easy access to I-25. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with attached bath.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.
1 of 38
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3830 Brushland Court
3830 Brushland Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
5462 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 Brushland Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2902 Straus Lane
2902 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Cute apartment sits on Fillmore Hill not far from I-25 with the city view.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
228 E Harrison St
228 E Harrison St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming Cottage - Old North End - Property Id: 317738 Available August 1st! Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath Old North End cottage right on Shooks Run Trail! Walk to restaurants, trails, bars, shops, parks, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Holland Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,087
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
79 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
