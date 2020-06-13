/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Woodmoor, CO📍
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15655 Blue Pearl Court
15655 Blue Pearl Ct, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3316 sqft
IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
5068 sqft
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17031 Blue Mist Grv
17031 Blue Mist Grv, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1256 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Double Master Monument Townhome - Property Id: 248450 Beautiful Monument townhome. Double master upstairs Living room half bath and kitchen downstairs. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16259 Windy Creek Dr
16259 Windy Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2630 sqft
Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2764 sqft
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4243 sqft
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmoor
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
1004 Diamond Rim Drive
1004 Diamond Rim Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3200 sqft
TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Luxury Lane
218 Luxury Lane, Gleneagle, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle. close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4675 Limestone Road
4675 Limestone Road, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1926 sqft
Initial lease term goes through 6/30/2022 To view the 3D tour of this property, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
12513 Timberglen Terrace
12513 Timberglen Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3652 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Tari Drive
1025 Tari Drive, El Paso County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,345
4422 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the bright open kitchen and stunning views. Master bedroom boasts a spacious attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Additional rooms are all very spacious with great light.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Flying Horse Ranch
1 Unit Available
13818 Firefall Court
13818 Firefall Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2928 sqft
This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage ranch style home in Flying Horse. It has a lot of upgrades and spacious rooms, very open and airy floor plan. The master bedroom is on the main. Hoa will take care of the lawn care. D-20 schools.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
835 Third Street
835 3rd Street, Palmer Lake, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2640 sqft
Live the Colorado dream. Immaculate home w/ 4-5 beds, office, 3 full baths. Mountain views from every window. Kitchen w/gorgeous new tile floors, new stove, DD refrigerator. Counter bar. New carpet.
1 of 37
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4221 sqft
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Middle Creek
1 Unit Available
1033 Deschutes Dr
1033 Deschutes Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage home - Property Id: 237697 Superb 2-story home with upgraded Kitchen featuring slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42 maple cabinets and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodmoor rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodmoor area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodmoor from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
