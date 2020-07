Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill hot tub parking carport cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to Viridian Edge at the Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado!

Our charming one and two bedroom floor plans were designed for your satisfaction and feature the finest of amenities. Relax by your wood burning fireplace or take in the views from your private balcony or patio. With spacious walk-in closets and a washer and dryer in select homes, you'll have everything you need at Viridian Edge at the Park.

Appreciate the splendor of nature captured in a beautiful park-like setting and the lovely mountain views surrounding our community. Unwind at our spa, enjoy a dip in the shimmering swimming pool, or have a barbecue with the family in our grilling area. Exercise your mind and body at the fitness center and relax with friends at our resident clubhouse. We know your pets are family, so be sure to bring them along.