Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

The Emory Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
930 N Murray Blvd · (719) 838-4161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Sep 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 31

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 7

$992

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Emory Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
parking
guest parking
The Emory offers studio, one and two bedrooms apartment homes. Experience Colorado living at its best with a maintenance free lifestyle, superior customer service and professional management by AMC. Your community features pergola grilling courtyard, state-of-the-art picnic tables, off street parking, direct access to bus line, steel bike rack, courtesy monthly pest control, balconies and air conditioning in select units, two 24 hour on-site laundry facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance service. The buildings feature interior hallways, smoke a free environment and controlled access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking: included in the lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Emory Apartments have any available units?
The Emory Apartments has 8 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Emory Apartments have?
Some of The Emory Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Emory Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Emory Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Emory Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Emory Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does The Emory Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Emory Apartments offers parking.
Does The Emory Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Emory Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Emory Apartments have a pool?
No, The Emory Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Emory Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Emory Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Emory Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Emory Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

