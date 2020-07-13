The Emory Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage package receiving parking guest parking

The Emory offers studio, one and two bedrooms apartment homes. Experience Colorado living at its best with a maintenance free lifestyle, superior customer service and professional management by AMC. Your community features pergola grilling courtyard, state-of-the-art picnic tables, off street parking, direct access to bus line, steel bike rack, courtesy monthly pest control, balconies and air conditioning in select units, two 24 hour on-site laundry facilities and 24 hour emergency maintenance service. The buildings feature interior hallways, smoke a free environment and controlled access.