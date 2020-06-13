/
/
manitou springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 PM
253 Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
357 Ruxton Avenue
357 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1007 sqft
Awesome home in Manitou Springs - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, wood fireplace and deck. Walking distance to the incline and shopping. This home is a must see. (RLNE4562895)
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 Panorama Place
101 Panorama Place, Manitou Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2814 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home in Manitou Springs. If you are looking for VIEWS, this is the home for you.Travel upstairs to a large living/family room with beautiful views out of every window.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
448 Winter Street
448 Winter Street, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2383 sqft
Manitou living at its finest. Short walk from The Incline & lots of hiking trails. Not your average Town Home. Home features state-of-the-art kitchen w breakfast bar, granite counter tops & Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
42 GRAND Avenue
42 Grand Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
455 sqft
Quiet upper duplex unit with one bedroom. Newer windows, kitchen and bath, high efficiency heater, no carpet. Lovely, private, large covered porch. Electricity, water, sewer and trash pickup is included in the rent. Tenant pays for natural gas.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
140 Clarksley Road
140 Clarksley Road, Manitou Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2484 sqft
Great 4 bedroom Ranch house on cul-de-sac. Spectacular views of Pikes Peak and Manitou Springs, fenced rear yard and storage shed for yard supplies. Main level has a great room with step down dining area with a bay window.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
824 Midland Avenue, Unit A
824 Midland Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
984 sqft
824 Midland Avenue, Unit A - Don't miss out on this "MUST SEE" two bedroom one bathroom duplex located in the heart of Manitou Springs. Amazing mountain town style living! This one will go quickly! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4813293)
Results within 1 mile of Manitou Springs
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Skyway
13 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Holland Park
3 Units Available
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$805
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Indian Heights
2 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$840
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1923 Giltshire Drive
1923 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
1923 Giltshire Drive Available 06/19/20 1923 Giltshire Drive - This is a shabby chic condo that screams personality!! Main level has a half bath, living room and kitchen w/ balcony off dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manitou Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Manitou Springs area include Arapahoe Community College, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Community College of Aurora, Pickens Technical College, and University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manitou Springs from include Colorado Springs, Aurora, Centennial, Littleton, and Highlands Ranch.
