/
/
/
norwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM
231 Apartments for rent in Norwood, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6870 Cotton Drive
6870 Cotton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3900 sqft
6870 Cotton Drive Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car home in North Colorado Springs - THIS HOME IS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED YARD, HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN FOR THE ENTERTAINING TYPE ALONG WITH A FORMAL
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6930 Barrimore Drive
6930 Barrimore Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3704 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an upgraded kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Excellent large backyard for entertaining.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4084 Diamond Ridge View
4084 Diamond Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
Newer 3-Bd Townhome with AC by Cottonwood Creek Park - Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in quiet NE location with central air, all kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer (as is), window coverings, weekly trash service, all yard maintenance.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6639 Cabin Creek Dr.
6639 Cabin Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1702 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.
1 of 32
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6264 Northwind Drive
6264 Northwind Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1783 sqft
Gorgeous 4-level home in the Northwind neighborhood is close to Cottonwood Creek Park and Rec Center, shopping, schools and all the amenities you will find on the Powers Corridor. You will see the pride of ownership as you step inside the home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3273 Hearthridge Circle - 1
3273 Hearthridge Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1004 sqft
COMING AVAILABLE **July 17, 2020** is a 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Centrally located only 6 minute drive to First & Main Shopping and Entertainment and 4 minute drive to Woodmen & Academy Shopping. NO SHOWINGS on this property.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5636 Shamrock Heights
5636 Shamrock Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Newer Home, Central Air & Upgrades! Available Now! - Newer townhome with several upgrades and central air. Located close to shopping and dining, also a fast commute to Peterson AFB and/or the Air Force Academy.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available to move in July 1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for enjoying the lovely Colorado
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 Ridgeglen Ct
2807 Ridgeglen Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1877 sqft
Updated home on a cul-de-sac. - This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom 4-level home with newer carpet and vinyl. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room. Large family room in the basement and a good sized back yard with covered patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7956 Antelope Valley Point
7956 Antelope Valley Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1568 sqft
7956 Antelope Valley Point Available 08/14/20 7956 Antelope Valley Point - This two story condo with finished basement and attached garage is beautiful! It features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3755 Misty Meadows Drive
3755 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd! Nice 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4817 Sprucewood Dr
4817 Sprucewood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1592 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level corner lot home located in Vista Grande. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Easy commute to military bases and UCCS.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
8418 Snow Cap View
8418 Snow Cap View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2783 sqft
This home is part of our Lease With Right To Purchase Program. Try before you Buy! No Obligation to Purchase the home. This beautiful Townhouse is located in the desirable Briargate area, which is an award winning school district, Academy 20.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5225 Luster Drive
5225 Luster Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 fireplaces, a 2 car garage with a fences yard
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6910 Los Reyes Circle
6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
8070 Essington Drive
8070 Essington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
