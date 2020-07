Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities conference room car wash area clubhouse internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet business center coffee bar parking pool table 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving

Nestled in the majestic panoramic Pike's Peak region, The Peaks at Woodmen is Colorado Springs' newest address, offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Infused with an array of contemporary and modern finishes, these luxury residences were carefully designed to be spacious with an array of invigorating amenities. Imagine a perfect retreat complete with the finest details all enveloped in an environment you'll love to call home. Some builders start with the foundation, we started with the view. Experience the peak of living at The Peaks at Woodmen.