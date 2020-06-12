/
canon city
6 Apartments for rent in Cañon City, CO
1100 Sherman Ave
1100 Sherman Avenue, Cañon City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 1 bath with a large fenced yard - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in Lincoln Park. There is a 2 car garage and a large fenced yard with covered patios in the front and the back. There is parking for a RV.
1100 Main
1100 Main St, Cañon City, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 Main Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - This apartment is located close to the highway and Main Street. The unit has been remodeled. There are hardwood floors through out the unit. There is an unfinished basement that is great for storage.
2206 N 7th St
2206 North 7th Street, Cañon City, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom 1.75 bath house in north Canon City. Tile flooring in living room and kitchen, split bedroom design. Amenities: large living room, 2 car garage, wood deck, fenced backyard with storage shed, low maintenance front yard, new furnace.
923 Main St
923 Main Street, Cañon City, CO
Studio
$900
1620 sqft
Want your business to be noticed and flourish? How about putting it in a central Main Street location with your own customer parking? This spacious and affordable building has endless possibilities! Make sure you are viewing this building on www.
Results within 5 miles of Cañon City
916 W. Second St.,
916 West 2nd Street, Florence, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
916 W. Second St. Florence - Property Id: 246252 Charming turn of the century home on three lots with huge yard available for 6-9 month lease until owner can move in. The house has had many updates, including kitchen and bath and new water heater.
212 N Mccandless Ave
212 Mccandless Avenue, Florence, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
792 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house, is located close to downtown Florence! Enjoy all the shade with the mature trees, fresh paint and new flooring.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cañon City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Cañon City area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cañon City from include Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fountain, Monument, and Gleneagle.