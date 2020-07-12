/
old colorado city
156 Apartments for rent in Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2426 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2426 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1640 sqft
WONDERFUL WEST SIDE LOCATION!!! UNIQUE Three Bedroom And Two Bath Bi-Level Home In Old Colorado City!!! Fenced Front Yard; Alley Or Street Parking; Next Door To Library; Across The Street From Bancroft Park; And Walking Distance To A Variety Of
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite
12 North 23rd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $1870/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $2450/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
516 North Walnut Street
516 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1002 sqft
516 North Walnut Street Available 06/01/20 Cozy Two Bedroom Home in Quiet West-side Neighborhood - Rental Terms: One Year Rent: $1,350.00 Available: 06/01/20 (HOME OCCUPIED UNTIL 05/31/20) Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,350.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3022 West Bijou Street
3022 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1323 W Pikes Peak Avenue
1323 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 W Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Old Colorado City
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,242
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,500
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
114 Millstream Ter
114 Millstream Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1484 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Millstream - Property Id: 128035 Great westside living in this beautiful townhouse in coveted Gold Hill Mesa. Across the street from the community center which includes a gym, the mailroom, summer music in the park.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
495 Eclipse Dr
495 Eclipse Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
495 Eclipse Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhome in Gold Hill Mesa - This immaculately maintained townhome in Gold Hill Mesa features a main-floor master with large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 North Chestnut Street
1321 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex off N Chestnut St. - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom duplex on coveted West side. Bright and spacious with almost 1500 square feet. Good sized bedrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
532 Crown Hill Mesa Drive
532 Crown Hill Mesa Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2231 sqft
2-STORY, STUCCO HOME w/3 Bedrooms, 4 baths, & 2 Car Garage in Crown Hill Mesa. This Home has an OUTSTANDING & SPACIOUS KITCHEN w/2 Separate Sinks (One in "Wet Bar Area"), Wine Cooler & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3731 Red Canon Place
3731 Red Canon Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
948 sqft
This beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath fourplex unit is close to everything! Walking distance to Red Rocks Open Space, near Garden of the Gods and close to dining and shopping in Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City! This home has 2 bedrooms and
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1341 North Tejon Street Apt 1
1341 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedroom, two bath condominium with a single car garage available now. Spacious master bedroom has adjoining bathroom with walk in shower, custom tile and a granite counter top.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 W Uintah St
2520 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
847 sqft
2520 W Uintah St Available 07/15/20 Great West end rancher - Really Cute ranch style home with Many updates. Upgraded bathroom, new flooring, new gas fireplace. new artificial grass landscaping. Fresh and clean.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 E Yampa St
307 East Yampa Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Historic 4 BR/2 bath Victorian Home in CC - Property Id: 301752 Historic 4 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian single family home just a block from Colorado College! House has newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of closet space, two
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Superior St
518 Superior Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1269 sqft
Available 10/19/20 Luxury Mountain Villa - Property Id: 251454 Fully Furnished incl all utilities, professional weekly cleaning & linen service. Luxury home in quiet, upscale neighborhood on the desirable westside.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 S 9th Street
504 South 9th Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1670 sqft
West Side 4 Bed/2 Bath - Rental Terms: 1 YEAR Rent: $1,600.00 Available: Now Application Fee: $40.00 Security Deposit: $1,600.00 This West Side 4 Bedroom Home is Located Right off 8th St Near Wal-Mart.
