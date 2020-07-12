/
195 Apartments for rent in Falcon Estates, Colorado Springs, CO
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes provides upscale living in the perfect uptown location.
7660 Timberline Ct
7660 Timberline Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
Available 08/20/20 Beautiful D20 Home in Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 318402 Do not miss this home with wonderful curb appeal located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
6910 Los Reyes Circle
6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1193 Turner Rd
1193 Turner Road, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1922 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1193 Turner Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Falcon Estates - This gorgeous home is what you have been looking for: this 1965 home looks like it is a brand new 2014 home! Spacious open great room with large modern kitchen with rich
7518 Banner Court
7518 Banner Ct, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1198 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath in Briargate. Availability date is subject to change.
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
3305 Chestnut Glen
3305 Chestnut Glen Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1370 sqft
3305 Chestnut Glen Available 08/01/20 WELL KEPT RANCH HOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
6313 Village Lane
6313 Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Brand new carpet and paint in this one bedroom, one bath condo. Walk-out from bedroom to private patio and extra storage closet. Ground level unit. Updated kitchen. Right off Academy Blvd.
3313 Misty Meadows Drive
3313 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Great end unit townhome. Two large bedrooms on the upper level as well as one full bathroom. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/ dryer included. Small fenced patio with storage shed and access to carport.
6620 W Dublin Loop
6620 Dublin Loop W, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Lower level remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit includes newer lino, newer appliances, new paint and carpet, Air conditioning and gas fireplace. Large coat and storage closet. Coin operated washer/dryer in building. Square footage is approximate.
3080 Rhapsody Dr
3080 Rhapsody Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level.
6472 McNichols Court
6472 Mcnichols Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
802 sqft
Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line.
Colony Cir 6204/TK/Wells
6204 Colony Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1552 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home is located in the Rockrimmon area. In-School District 20. It has fresh new paint, carpets, and an updated kitchen. Two parking spots, one of which is covered. Gas Fireplace. Low maintenance and absolutely perfect.
3273 Hearthridge Circle - 1
3273 Hearthridge Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1004 sqft
COMING AVAILABLE **July 17, 2020** is a 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Centrally located only 6 minute drive to First & Main Shopping and Entertainment and 4 minute drive to Woodmen & Academy Shopping. NO SHOWINGS on this property.
7970 Belford Drive
7970 Belford Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1992 sqft
Belford - Property Id: 57951 Living Area Sq Ft. 1992. Attached Garage 495 sq ft. This property is situated in quiet Briargate Neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. Short walking distance to Elementary & High Schools.
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
