Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
197 Apartments for rent in Stetson Hills, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4971 Copen Drive
4971 Copen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1448 sqft
4971 Copen Drive Available 08/05/20 4971 Copen Dr - Powers Area 2 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Powers area 2 Story with no basement built in 1997. Backs to open space green belt, no neighbors in front or back of house.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3618 Pronghorn Meadows Circle
3618 Pronghorn Meadows Circle, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2853 sqft
3618 Pronghorn Meadows Circle Available 08/07/20 Pronghorn Meadows Home - Ideal location conveniently located to Schriever or Peterson AFB. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with maple cabinets, dining area and bay window.
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive
4223 Hickory Hollow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2972 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in Springs Ranch! - Gorgeous and meticulously maintained home with 5 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 Heathmoor Dr
4135 Heathmoor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2688 sqft
4135 Heathmoor Dr Available 08/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4330450)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4879 Kerry Lynn View, Unit 202
4879 Kerry Lynn View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo in the Springs Ranch area, with attached 1 car garage...was formal model, clean and ready for move in....Call Jerry for a showing at 719-648-4021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022775)
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5343 Arroyo
5343 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2079 sqft
5343 Arroyo Available 08/05/20 Arroyo - Two Story built in 2003, approximately 2079 sq ft, 2 car garage. 3 bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom in basement, 2 bathrooms on upper level, 1 bath on lower level and 1 bath in basement.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4724 Desert Varnish Drive
4724 Desert Varnish Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3320 sqft
4724 Desert Varnish Drive Available 08/14/20 4724 Desert Varnish Drive - Beautiful home on a nicely landscaped lot! Large main level office with great built in cabinets located next to the formal living room; Large kitchen with lots of cabinet
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5247 Prairie Grass Ln
5247 Prairie Grass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1642 sqft
An outstanding two story home near Powers and Stetson Hills! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property features a fenced yard and small patio. Sorry, no air conditioning at this property. 1,642 sq. ft.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3731 Kudo Way
3731 Kudo Way, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
2468 sqft
This Fabulous 2 story home has Amazing Views of Pikes Peak!! It is located in the subdivision, Pronghorn Meadows which is near Peterson AFB, near schools and near shopping centers! This home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac, has a large 2 car attached
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6175 Marbleton Court
6175 Marbleton Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1842 sqft
Wow, come see this well cared for home in Stetson Hills. This property has a front yard that is completely maintained by the HOA and the rear yard is xeriscaped. The two-car garage is completely drywalled and is even with the main level.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4147 Heathmoor Drive
4147 Heathmoor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
3062 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This updated home features an beautiful welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4879 Jedediah Smith Road
4879 Jedediah Smith Road, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3764 sqft
Amazing home in the Stetson Hills Area. Park and school right across the street. Great mountain views. Walk into the vaulted formal living and dining room which is bright and open great for entertaining.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
6109 Lowlander Court
6109 Lowlander Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1499 sqft
Well maintained bi-level home. Features include family room with gas fireplace,wood floors throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Good sized master bedroom has walk in closet and attached bath.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4625 Double Lasso Court
4625 Double Lasso Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2331 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4625 Double Lasso Court in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
6456 Range Overlook Heights
6456 Range Overlook Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6456 Range Overlook Heights in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3864 Riviera Grove, Unit 103
3864 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
This is a beautiful ground floor condo in a gated community with a clubhouse, pool and covered assigned parking. You can walk to restaurants, movie theaters, shopping etc. as well as a golf course.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4248 Alder Springs View
4248 Alder Springs View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1733 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4248 Alder Springs View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1123 sqft
2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools.
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5067 Sweetgrass Ln.
5067 Sweetgrass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! This comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Stetson Hills community.
Results within 1 mile of Stetson Hills
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5950 Dolores St
5950 Dolores Street, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3091 sqft
5950 Dolores St Available 08/10/20 Beautiful five bedroom single family home - Don’t miss out on viewing this gem.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9496 Portmar Dr
9496 Portmar Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1648 sqft
9496 Portmar Dr Available 08/21/20 Immaculate 4 Bed 3 Bath Town Home in Banning Lewis Ranch!!!! - This 4 Bed three bath townhome was recently built and is located in the neighborhood of Banning Lewis Ranch.
