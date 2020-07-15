/
/
/
Colorado College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 AM
70 Apartments For Rent Near Colorado College
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,500
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
14 Units Available
Palmer Park
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$990
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,244
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
6 Units Available
Old Colorado City
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
4 Units Available
Indian Heights
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Divine Redeemer
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly apartments within walking distance of Palmer Park. Located just minutes from I-25 and downtown Colorado Springs. Units with views of Pikes Peak.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
8 Units Available
Divine Redeemer
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
821 South Weber Street
821 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2290 sqft
Available move in date September 1, 2020 Amazing 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,371 square foot townhome was built in 2004 and is in highly desirable Lowell District near Downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
734 E Fountain Blvd
734 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
806 sqft
Recently remodeled Ranch style home near downtown. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
518 Superior St
518 Superior Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1269 sqft
Available 10/19/20 Luxury Mountain Villa - Property Id: 251454 Fully Furnished incl all utilities, professional weekly cleaning & linen service. Luxury home in quiet, upscale neighborhood on the desirable westside.
1 of 42
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
808 E. Kiowa Street
808 East Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
808 E.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Shooks Run
711 North Weber Street
711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
Available Now! *$250 OFF First Month's Rent* Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
112 North Walnut Street
112 North Walnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Available move in date: August 5, 2020 Come and view this beautiful 2- bedroom, 1-bathroom stucco home located in the Westside. This home has recently upgraded black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
North End
420 East San Miguel Street
420 East San Miguel Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3750 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 Â¾ bathroom home will welcome you with 3750 square feet of living space! This home is filled with natural lighting, unique hardwood flooring, space for extra storage in the finished basement, and so much more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivywild
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Knob Hill
2743 San Miguel Street - 102
2743 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
305 E Las Animas St
305 East Las Animas Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2371 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse Downtown Colorado Springs!! - Available NOW! Very nice townhome in downtown Colorado Springs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
14 W Fountain Blvd
14 West Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
This remodeled home near downtown features wood flooring and lawn maintenance included in the price of rent! Home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
712 South Sheridan Avenue
712 South Sheridan Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1092 sqft
Centrally located, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large 2 car detached garage, as well as additional off street parking and alley access. Newly refinished hard wood floors in living, dining and bedroom area. New window coverings. Fenced front yard.
1 of 5
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
31 W Fountain Blvd
31 West Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
876 sqft
You won't beat this price for the location and size of this home! Located close to all the downtown has to offer, this home includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookup. Lawn maintenance provided in the price of rent! 876 sq. ft.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Colorado City
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.