columbine estates
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:42 PM
196 Apartments for rent in Columbine Estates, Colorado Springs, CO
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
3935 Sedgewood Way
3935 Sedgewood Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3315 sqft
3935 Sedgewood Way Available 08/01/20 Northwest two story home with finished basement - Amazing home near Woodmen and Range Wood. Large, open floor plan home has four bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level.
3305 Chestnut Glen
3305 Chestnut Glen Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1370 sqft
3305 Chestnut Glen Available 08/01/20 WELL KEPT RANCH HOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
3520 Cranswood Way
3520 Cranswood Way, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
3519 sqft
Spacious Home North Colorado Springs - With views of Pikes Peak, this beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, approx 3500 sq,ft. located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,083
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
6870 Cotton Drive
6870 Cotton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3900 sqft
6870 Cotton Drive Available 08/01/20 Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car home in North Colorado Springs - THIS HOME IS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED YARD, HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN FOR THE ENTERTAINING TYPE ALONG WITH A FORMAL
7956 Antelope Valley Point
7956 Antelope Valley Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1568 sqft
7956 Antelope Valley Point Available 08/14/20 7956 Antelope Valley Point - This two story condo with finished basement and attached garage is beautiful! It features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
3755 Misty Meadows Drive
3755 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd! Nice 4 bedroom 3.
6930 Barrimore Drive
6930 Barrimore Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3704 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an upgraded kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Excellent large backyard for entertaining.
6910 Los Reyes Circle
6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
8070 Essington Drive
8070 Essington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
4084 Diamond Ridge View
4084 Diamond Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
Newer 3-Bd Townhome with AC by Cottonwood Creek Park - Spacious 3-bedroom townhome in quiet NE location with central air, all kitchen appliances, full-sized washer & dryer (as is), window coverings, weekly trash service, all yard maintenance.
3858 Smoke Tree Dr
3858 Smoke Tree Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available 10/02/20 Nice 4 bedroom townhouse in great school district - Property Id: 239523 *This is fully furnished **Lease 6 months or longer is available. A cleaning fee of $350 is assessed for each signed lease.
6639 Cabin Creek Dr.
6639 Cabin Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1702 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with fenced yard.
8435 Candleflower Circle
8435 Candleflower Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2037 sqft
8435 Candleflower Circle Available 08/18/20 8435 Candleflower Circle - Beautiful two story located in Academy School District 20. This home is immaculate, open and bright.
3313 Misty Meadows Drive
3313 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Great end unit townhome. Two large bedrooms on the upper level as well as one full bathroom. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/ dryer included. Small fenced patio with storage shed and access to carport.
8550 Stratus Drive
8550 Stratus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
Welcome to this charming D20 Rancher. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac and features a large and private backyard. Enjoy the comfort of A/C, main-level living and a oversized 2 car garage with a work shop area.
3080 Rhapsody Dr
3080 Rhapsody Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level.
6472 McNichols Court
6472 Mcnichols Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
802 sqft
Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line.
6264 Northwind Drive
6264 Northwind Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1783 sqft
Gorgeous 4-level home in the Northwind neighborhood is close to Cottonwood Creek Park and Rec Center, shopping, schools and all the amenities you will find on the Powers Corridor. You will see the pride of ownership as you step inside the home.
7518 Banner Court
7518 Banner Ct, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1198 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath in Briargate. Availability date is subject to change.
