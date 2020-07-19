884 Palm Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOMS starting at $3495 and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished



Shorter lease terms are available, call for pricing -

-Walk In Closet

- Pool /jacuzzi/ bbq lounge area

- 2 Gated parking

- Pet friendly property

- Fireplace

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Central air/heat

-Patio

- W/D in Unit

- Pet Friendly

In Prime neighborhood located between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd. Steps away to high end shopping and dining, and 1 mile away from world famous Rodeo Drive.



Parking is included and pets are welcome!



please note photos may not be of exact unit advertised - verify all info when inquiring-

license available upon request