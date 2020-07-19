884 Palm Ave

Amenities
2 BEDROOMS starting at $3495 and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished
Shorter lease terms are available, call for pricing -
-Walk In Closet
- Pool /jacuzzi/ bbq lounge area
- 2 Gated parking
- Pet friendly property
- Fireplace
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Central air/heat
-Patio
- W/D in Unit
- Pet Friendly
In Prime neighborhood located between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd. Steps away to high end shopping and dining, and 1 mile away from world famous Rodeo Drive.
Parking is included and pets are welcome!
please note photos may not be of exact unit advertised - verify all info when inquiring-
license available upon request