884 Palm Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

884 Palm Ave

884 N Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Location

884 N Palm Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOMS starting at $3495 and up on 12 month lease/unfurnished

Shorter lease terms are available, call for pricing -
-Walk In Closet
- Pool /jacuzzi/ bbq lounge area
- 2 Gated parking
- Pet friendly property
- Fireplace
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Central air/heat
-Patio
- W/D in Unit
- Pet Friendly
In Prime neighborhood located between Sunset Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd. Steps away to high end shopping and dining, and 1 mile away from world famous Rodeo Drive.

Parking is included and pets are welcome!

please note photos may not be of exact unit advertised - verify all info when inquiring-
license available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Palm Ave have any available units?
884 Palm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 884 Palm Ave have?
Some of 884 Palm Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
884 Palm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 Palm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 884 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 884 Palm Ave offers parking.
Does 884 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Palm Ave have a pool?
Yes, 884 Palm Ave has a pool.
Does 884 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 884 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 884 Palm Ave has units with air conditioning.
