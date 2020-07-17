855 North WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Charming contemporary style home in prime West Hollywood with additional 2 story detached guest house.Main house with 2 master bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, this beauty spares no expense throughout its many upgrades, includes hardwood floors, top of the line appliances, gourmet kitchen and beautiful finishes.Detached 2 story guest house 1 bedroom, 11/2 bathrooms, living room, small kitchen - perfect for home office or guests.Amazing cozy outdoor living area, privet yard, with 800 sf deck with plenty of seating, Jacuzzi and brick counter with build in barbecue.The house is gated and has a driveway for 3 cars. Fully furnished. Utilities paid by owner.Available for short term lease.