3371 Creighton Place

Amenities
Make this gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex/triplex home property rental yours today! Come experience living in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara with this cozy and bright 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit. Plus, it has adequate spots of on-street parking.
Spending time indoors is extra comfortable thanks to its centralized air conditioning and electric heating, recessed lighting, large windows with blinds, and polished hardwood/tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a shiny granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Its elegant bathroom is equipped with the latest bathroom fixtures; marble-topped vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer/dryer are available, too. The exterior has its well-manicured lawn. No pets but its still negotiable when it comes to small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Tenant pays trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the water and landscaping will be taken care of by the landlord.
Its just a short distance away from the business center, public transportation stop/hub, and parks. Come see this home today before its gone!
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Machado Park, Carl Eklund Memorial Park, and Ponderosa Park.
Bus lines:
32 SN ANTONIO SHOP CTR - STA CLARA TC - 0.3 mile
22 PAL
No Pets Allowed
