3371 Creighton Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly business center 24hr maintenance internet access

Make this gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex/triplex home property rental yours today! Come experience living in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara with this cozy and bright 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit. Plus, it has adequate spots of on-street parking.



Spending time indoors is extra comfortable thanks to its centralized air conditioning and electric heating, recessed lighting, large windows with blinds, and polished hardwood/tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a shiny granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Its elegant bathroom is equipped with the latest bathroom fixtures; marble-topped vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer/dryer are available, too. The exterior has its well-manicured lawn. No pets but its still negotiable when it comes to small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Tenant pays trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the water and landscaping will be taken care of by the landlord.



Its just a short distance away from the business center, public transportation stop/hub, and parks. Come see this home today before its gone!



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Machado Park, Carl Eklund Memorial Park, and Ponderosa Park.



Bus lines:

32 SN ANTONIO SHOP CTR - STA CLARA TC - 0.3 mile

22 PAL



No Pets Allowed



