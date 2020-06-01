All apartments in Santa Clara
3371 Creighton Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:40 AM

3371 Creighton Place

3371 Creighton Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3371 Creighton Place, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Make this gorgeous, unfurnished, duplex/triplex home property rental yours today! Come experience living in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara with this cozy and bright 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom unit. Plus, it has adequate spots of on-street parking.

Spending time indoors is extra comfortable thanks to its centralized air conditioning and electric heating, recessed lighting, large windows with blinds, and polished hardwood/tile floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a shiny granite countertop, fine cabinetry with lots of storage space, and stainless steel appliances such as an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Its elegant bathroom is equipped with the latest bathroom fixtures; marble-topped vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer/dryer are available, too. The exterior has its well-manicured lawn. No pets but its still negotiable when it comes to small ones with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Tenant pays trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Whereas the water and landscaping will be taken care of by the landlord.

Its just a short distance away from the business center, public transportation stop/hub, and parks. Come see this home today before its gone!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Machado Park, Carl Eklund Memorial Park, and Ponderosa Park.

Bus lines:
32 SN ANTONIO SHOP CTR - STA CLARA TC - 0.3 mile
22 PAL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Creighton Place have any available units?
3371 Creighton Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 3371 Creighton Place have?
Some of 3371 Creighton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Creighton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Creighton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Creighton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3371 Creighton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3371 Creighton Place offer parking?
No, 3371 Creighton Place does not offer parking.
Does 3371 Creighton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3371 Creighton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Creighton Place have a pool?
No, 3371 Creighton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3371 Creighton Place have accessible units?
No, 3371 Creighton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Creighton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3371 Creighton Place has units with dishwashers.
