255 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA with balcony

The Old Quad
20 Units Available
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,461
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
32 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
Rivermark of Santa Clara
36 Units Available
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,239
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
76 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,257
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,421
1525 sqft
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
27 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,517
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
10 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
78 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1068 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
6 Units Available
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
892 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community offers BBQ grills, gym, parking and pool. Located close to public transportation on Highway 82.
19 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
28 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
33 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
13 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,626
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,032
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,460
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
25 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
14 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,345
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
36 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,038
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool and hydro-massage spa, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,161
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
5 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
15 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,128
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,528
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,149
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
888 sqft
This community offers a pool, sundeck, guest parking and furnished apartments. Units include custom cabinetry, private balconies, walk-in closets and private entrances. Property is nearby Santa Clara University, Franklin Square and Civic Center Park.
City Guide for Santa Clara, CA

A hub for technology, a home for sports teams (soccer and football) and a city set on reducing its carbon footprint, Santa Clara is located in the Silicon Valley at the tip of the San Francisco Bay. About 45 minutes from San Francisco, Santa Clara is often referred to as the “mission city” and its mission seems to be providing residents with environmentally friendly living.

Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clara? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santa Clara, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santa Clara renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

