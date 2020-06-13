Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM

48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 Austin Place
2441 Austin Place, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1389 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed / 2 Bath gorgeous single family home near Henry Schmidt Park.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
30 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,872
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ponderosa
24 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,974
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakewood
5 Units Available
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,720
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1178 sqft
Designer apartments convenient located midway between Palo Alto and San Jose. Amenities include full fitness center, pet areas, pool and spa. Assigned parking. Gourmet kitchens, private patio/balcony and up-to-date wiring for all your tech.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,490
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,295
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lakewood
25 Units Available
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,156
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,549
1158 sqft
A fantastic community. New construction. On-site roof lounge, pool and high-tech fitness area. Each home features designer fixtures, hardwood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Stone slab countertops. Minutes from Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
20 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,239
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,247 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,817 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clara over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Jose metro with a two-bedroom median of $5,130.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.0%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen slightly in Santa Clara, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,817 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Santa Clara.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

