Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors extra storage stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly guest suite lobby nest technology package receiving

Located within close proximity to a large number of popular shopping centers in downtown Santa Clara, our residents are never far from restaurants, upscale retailers, and convenience stores. Built around a naturally formed lake, these stylish Santa Clara apartments provide one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes near top work centers in Silicon Valley. In premium apartments at Marina Playa, upgraded kitchens feature custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Full-size tennis courts and fitness center present wonderful options for recreational activity. Find your next apartment at Marina Playa- now featuring the Smart Home package!



We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us tour schedule tour virtually with one of our leasing associates.