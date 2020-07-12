/
the old quad
306 Apartments for rent in The Old Quad, Santa Clara, CA
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
34 Units Available
Summerwood
444 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1070 sqft
In addition to Japanese-style gardens, this community offers its residents a yoga studio, clubhouse, hot tub, 24-hour gym and even waterfalls. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Located near Mariposa Gardens Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,843
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,265
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
2 Units Available
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,730
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
888 sqft
This community offers a pool, sundeck, guest parking and furnished apartments. Units include custom cabinetry, private balconies, walk-in closets and private entrances. Property is nearby Santa Clara University, Franklin Square and Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1927 Benton St
1927 Benton Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
1583 sqft
Utilities: PGE, Garbage and Electric are the tenants responsibly Landscaping: Included Parking: 2 Car garage, driveway parking and street parking as permitted. Laundry: Included Pet Policy: No Three bedroom, 3.5 bath Condo .4 miles from shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Main St
1710 Main Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1656 sqft
1710 Main St Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home - Spacious 3 BD / 2 BA Home with Completely Remodeled Interior! Fully Furnished Home with Modern Design. Open Concept Living Room & Dining Room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1187 Manchester Drive
1187 Manchester Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1182 sqft
Great Duplex in Santa Clara - Awesome opportunity to live in a great neighborhood in Santa Clara. Unit has an attached 1 car garage with hookups for laundry (electric dryer).
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Solera
2050 Royal Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
973 sqft
Airy apartments located near local elementary school. 1-2 bedroom units feature breakfast nooks, extra storage, kitchen appliances and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community has lighted pool, gym and covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,113
960 sqft
Adjacent to Rotary Park and just minutes from Los Caminos Plaza, this community offers covered parking, multiple laundry facilities, corporate suites and a pool. Apartments include hardwood-style flooring, private patios/balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
726 Armanini Avenue
726 Armanini Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Nice single family home in desirable neighborhood - Nice single family home in desirable neighborhood. Large landscaped yard perfect for entertaining. Call us today to set up a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 De Altura Cmns
1319 De Altura Common, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1644 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3Br Luxury Townhome: Prime Location - Property Id: 308933 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308933 Property Id 308933 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910759)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
683 San Miguel Ave
683 San Miguel Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
1742 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Covered Patio and Yard - Contact us today to see this spacious single family home in a wonderful Santa Clara neighborhood! Home features 4 bedrooms (two upstairs and two downstairs) with a full bathroom
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301
1690 Civic Center Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1071 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Santa Clara - Conveniently located in the Verona complex in the heart of Santa Clara, this 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom townhouse has it all.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2187 Pasetta Drive
2187 Pasetta Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
748 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Santa Clara. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7
2392 Sutter Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
540 sqft
Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW! Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
196 N. Cypress Avenue
196 Cypress Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3115 sqft
196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2380 Homestead Road, Unit 3205
2380 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
820 sqft
Second Floor Condo off San Tomas Expressway ~ Small Dogs Welcome - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1777 Lafayette St 115
1777 Lafayette Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
900 sqft
Unit 115 Available 08/12/20 1BD/1BA LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT - Property Id: 313691 LARGE OPEN SLEEK MODERN CONTEMPORARY LOFT Secured Parking (1 Open) In front of unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1696 Walnut Grove Ave. B
1696 Walnut Grove Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,900
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/20/20 Studio - Property Id: 310167 A studio with in-unit laundry, kitchenette and full bath. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. You only pay for cable and internet-if you want the services. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Dahlia Loop
1429 Dahlia Loop, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1367 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. - Beautiful single family home 3 Bedrooms 2 full bath located across from SCU, 1,367 Sq. Ft. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer, two car garage and private backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Monroe St Apt 4
2128 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard! 2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1373 Idaho St
1373 Idaho Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Available 07/15/20 Furnished cottage near Santa Clara University - Property Id: 48534 Beautiful cottage located minutes away from the freeway, yet in a very quiet neighborhood.
