Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport conference room fire pit green community lobby nest technology online portal package receiving

River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge. In addition, select apartment homes feature walk-in closets, private balconies, roman soaking tubs, and modern kitchens with granite countertops and pantries. Enjoy the crown molding, high ceilings, oversized windows, upscale finishes, and panoramic mountain views. Near the 101, 880 and 237 Freeways, enjoy easy access to great shopping, entertainment, the San Jose Airport, and Rivermark Plaza. Enjoy convenient access to both work and play in Silicon Valley. Visit today for a tour of our Santa Clara apartments. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.