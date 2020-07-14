All apartments in Santa Clara
River Terrace
River Terrace

730 Agnew Road · (408) 676-1169
Location

730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,556

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,576

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 453 · Avail. now

$2,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 167 · Avail. now

$3,154

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 154 · Avail. Aug 21

$4,213

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
conference room
fire pit
green community
lobby
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge. In addition, select apartment homes feature walk-in closets, private balconies, roman soaking tubs, and modern kitchens with granite countertops and pantries. Enjoy the crown molding, high ceilings, oversized windows, upscale finishes, and panoramic mountain views. Near the 101, 880 and 237 Freeways, enjoy easy access to great shopping, entertainment, the San Jose Airport, and Rivermark Plaza. Enjoy convenient access to both work and play in Silicon Valley. Visit today for a tour of our Santa Clara apartments. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
rent: $85
Cats
rent: $65
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $75/month. Premium garage parking $75. Garage lot, assigned: $50/month. The first parking space is $50. Additional parking available for $55.00 a month per extra space.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Terrace have any available units?
River Terrace has 30 units available starting at $2,556 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does River Terrace have?
Some of River Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
River Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, River Terrace is pet friendly.
Does River Terrace offer parking?
Yes, River Terrace offers parking.
Does River Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Terrace have a pool?
Yes, River Terrace has a pool.
Does River Terrace have accessible units?
No, River Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does River Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Terrace has units with dishwashers.
