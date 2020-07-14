Amenities
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge. In addition, select apartment homes feature walk-in closets, private balconies, roman soaking tubs, and modern kitchens with granite countertops and pantries. Enjoy the crown molding, high ceilings, oversized windows, upscale finishes, and panoramic mountain views. Near the 101, 880 and 237 Freeways, enjoy easy access to great shopping, entertainment, the San Jose Airport, and Rivermark Plaza. Enjoy convenient access to both work and play in Silicon Valley. Visit today for a tour of our Santa Clara apartments. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.