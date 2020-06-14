Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Santa Clara, CA with garage

Santa Clara apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
$
33 Units Available
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,793
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,486
1187 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and custom finishes. Tenants get access to a pool and hot tub, courtyard and clubhouse. Easy access to I-280 and the San Tomas Expressway. Close to Pruneridge Golf Club.
$
Rivermark of Santa Clara
34 Units Available
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
28 Units Available
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
56 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
$
76 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,257
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,736
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,421
1525 sqft
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Rivermark of Santa Clara
13 Units Available
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,621
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,032
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
$
Calvert
14 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,136
1508 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
$
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,606
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,173
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
$
The Old Quad
27 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,517
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
18 Units Available
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
25 Units Available
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,462
1192 sqft
Prime location in Santa Clara close to employers, shopping and dining. Community features two lush courtyards, 24-hour fitness center, Bocce ball court and pool. Locate close to Central Expressway and Highway 101.
$
The Old Quad
13 Units Available
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,345
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.

1 Unit Available
2930 Sanor PL 105
2930 Sanor Pl, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1466 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new home for rent in Santa Clara by award winning builder SummerHill Homes. Nuevo at Lawrence Station is the new urban town, with 3 acres of parks, community garden, dog park, outdoor movie park and neighborhood-serving retail.

1 Unit Available
3416 Forbes Avenue
3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1418 sqft
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.

Rivermark of Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
4468 Laird Circle
4468 Laird Circle, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1588 sqft
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Beautiful 3BR, 3BA Tri Level Townhome, very spacious with lots of Light. This home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and lots of Cabinets.

1 Unit Available
1690 Civic Center Dr., #301
1690 Civic Center Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1071 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Santa Clara - Conveniently located in the Verona complex in the heart of Santa Clara, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has it all.

1 Unit Available
2441 Austin Place
2441 Austin Place, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1389 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed / 2 Bath gorgeous single family home near Henry Schmidt Park.

1 Unit Available
2128 Monroe St Apt 4
2128 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard! 2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y.

1 Unit Available
2314 Augusta Place
2314 Augusta Place, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available 07/02/20 Nice house in Santa Clara for rent - Property Id: 71289 absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home in Santa Clara! Sunroom and remodeled garage give you extra spaces! Conveniently located near Monroe Avenue,

1 Unit Available
4032 Davis Street
4032 Davis Street, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1750 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath duplex with 1750sq feet of living space, attached two car garage, central heat/AC, fully remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN
2602 Knightsbridge Lane, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1369 sqft
2602 KNIGHTSBRIDGE LN Available 07/22/20 3DB/2.5BA - Clean 2-story townhouse in desirable, vibrant area! Available - 07/22! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.

1 Unit Available
2381 Nobili Avenue
2381 Nobili Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2416 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Your Home: You'll love this charming 4 bed, 3 bath single family home located precisely in the dynamic city of Santa Clara within the prestigious Silicon Valley! This home offers flowing hardwood floors, sprawling kitchen, car garage, a spacious

1 Unit Available
732 Fairlane Avenue
732 Fairlane Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1963 sqft
This lovely 2 Story home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, a Living Room and Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen with lots of Cabinets Space.

Rivermark of Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
4026 Fitzpatrick Way
4026 Fitzpatrick Way, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated).
City Guide for Santa Clara, CA

A hub for technology, a home for sports teams (soccer and football) and a city set on reducing its carbon footprint, Santa Clara is located in the Silicon Valley at the tip of the San Francisco Bay. About 45 minutes from San Francisco, Santa Clara is often referred to as the “mission city” and its mission seems to be providing residents with environmentally friendly living.

Being green is a big thing in Santa Clara. The city has its own greenhouse, features many solar powered homes and has more plans for energy efficiency up its sleeves. But it has much more to offer than earth-friendly policies. It is home to the 49ers headquarters/practice facilities (and soon their new stadium), as well as the San Jose Sharks soccer team. Golf, tennis, skate parks, a theme park, museums, shopping and business all coexist here—along with some pretty awesome palm trees! Welcome to Santa Clara, it seems as though the only thing missing is you. Let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clara? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Clara, CA

Santa Clara apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

