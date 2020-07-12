/
172 Apartments for rent in Rivermark of Santa Clara, Santa Clara, CA
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,722
1245 sqft
Resort-like community with stunning pool and landscaping. Easy access to I-880 and Rt 237. Luxury community with walk-in closets, updated appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,693
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,663
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
530 Mansion Court
530 Mansion Court, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,213
960 sqft
2B/2B available for sub-lease at Mansion Grove complex apartment, near Rivermark plaza, Santa Clara, starting 1st of Jan, 2020.
4026 Fitzpatrick Way
4026 Fitzpatrick Way, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated).
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1134 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,325
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,593
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,807
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,929
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,878
1433 sqft
Within walking distance to Champion Station. Also close to SR-237. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with dishwashers and microwaves. On-site bocce ball court, heated pool, and rooftop deck. Guaranteed 48-hour completion of routine service requests.
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,150
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,246
1250 sqft
Welcome to Sofi Riverview Park Apartments in San Jose, CA. At Sofi Riverview Park, we like to pay attention to the detail and quality we give to our residents.
Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1001 sqft
Minutes from the city's amenities and schools. Each apartment offers stunning features, modern appliances and large windows. On-site business center, fitness center and pool available. High-end community with elegance.
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1074 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1345 sqft
An upscale community with modern features throughout. On-site spa, pool and poolside cabanas. Each home features a private balcony or patio and updated appliances. Community fitness center and lots of walking areas.
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE
2145 Kingsbury, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1600 sqft
2145 KINGSBURY CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY ROBINS RUN HOME* EXCELLENT LOCATION IN SANTA CLARA * CLOSE TO FULLER PARK, LEVI'S STADIUM, RIVERMARK AND MERCADO SHOPPING.
4285 Verdigris Circle
4285 Verdigris Circle, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1850 sqft
4285 Verdigris Circle Available 08/15/20 Prime Location Single Family Home - This prime location Santa Clara single family home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths 1,850 sqft of living space is the place to be. Solid wood flooring throughout the first floor.
60 Descanso Drive
60 Descanso Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1056 sqft
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area.
3783 Edgefield Drive
3783 Edgefield Drive, Santa Clara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,095
1685 sqft
- Virtual Tour Link: https://youtu.be/URwQC7GYksk 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=PMrXCH8QskeMReVYJwK1Ww Welcome Home! Quiet and spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1685 Sq. ft. home located near Rivermark Village.
1031 Clyde Ave 203
1031 Clyde Avenue, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2Bed/2.5Bath Home in Santa Clara! - Property Id: 267991 Interior Walk Through Video - https://youtu.be/RhxkB2ueRgc For rent is our spacious 2bed/2.
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,287
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
