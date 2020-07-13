Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clara
/
apartments under 2000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM

57 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Santa Clara, CA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,399
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1020 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Monroe St Apt 4
2128 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard! 2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
870 Burbank Dr Apt 2
870 Burbank Drive, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
Spacious Santa Clara Apartment | Swimming Pool | Near Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center. 870 Burbank Dr Apt 2 is close to Super Kyo-Po Plaza, L & L Hawaiian Barbecue, Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant, Apple Park, Apple Inc.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
81 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,750
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
966 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
22 Units Available
Lakewood
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Magliocco-Huff
3014 Huff Avenue 6
3014 Huff Avenue, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
625 sqft
3014 Huff Avenue - Property Id: 314392 REMODELED 1 bd/1 bath apartment available NOW! Close to Santana Row and transportation. Exceptionally maintained property, managed by owner. Apartment has a new kitchen, windows and bathroom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cory
1696 Walnut Grove Ave. B
1696 Walnut Grove Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,900
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit B Available 07/20/20 Studio - Property Id: 310167 A studio with in-unit laundry, kitchenette and full bath. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED. You only pay for cable and internet-if you want the services. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clara
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
50 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,877
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,576
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
14 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,726
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
560 sqft
Buena Vista Apartments is centrally located in San Jose, within minutes of shopping and schools as well as San Jose Community College, O'Connor Hospital, and San Jose International Airport.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
1 Unit Available
West Campbell
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,812
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Serra
1081 Helena Dr
1081 Helena Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,975
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming studio, recently remodeled - Property Id: 319448 - About 10 minutes bike ride to Apple campus or De Anza college and 15min drive to Google Campus or Foothill College - Rent includes all utilities, Comcast cable, wireless

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.

July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Santa Clara Rent Report. Santa Clara rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clara rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clara rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clara rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clara stand at $2,228 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,792 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clara's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Santa Clara over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clara

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clara, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clara is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Santa Clara's median two-bedroom rent of $2,792 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Santa Clara fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clara than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Santa Clara is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clara 3 BedroomsSanta Clara Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clara Apartments under $2,000Santa Clara Apartments with Balcony
    Santa Clara Apartments with GarageSanta Clara Apartments with GymSanta Clara Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clara Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Apartments with Pool
    Santa Clara Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clara Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clara Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clara Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clara Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clara Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    The Old Quad
    Rivermark Of Santa Clara

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
    College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of Law